SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Tuesday, April 7.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 14,336 (As of April 5).

14,336 (As of April 5). 343 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19, including commercial, private and academic labs. As of April 5, approximately 143,800 tests have been conducted.

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

California governor sticking with mid-May as COVID-19 peak: Gov. Gavin Newsom is sticking to a mid-May projection of when the COVID-19 outbreak will reach its peak in California. While confirmed cases and deaths are rising in California, the rate of hospitalizations and intensive-care placements — a key indicator of resources the state needs — have been increasing more slowly. Newsom said they rose less than 5% over the weekend. A new analysis by researchers at the University of Washington shows California will hit its peak of COVID-19 deaths on April 17. Newsom isn't changing his forecast for the state but he and the researchers agree things will worsen if people stop social distancing.

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:

