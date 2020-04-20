Editor's note: The above video originally aired in March 2019 when the U.S>-Canada border closed to non-essential travel.

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico borders were extended for 30 days on Monday.

"As President Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country," Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement.

The U.S. and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings to essential travel amid the pandemic, but that agreement expired Sunday.

With few exceptions, the only people allowed to pass through the border have been truck drivers, airline crews and medical personnel. The closure started late March.

Airline travel is allowed but passengers are screened for coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week it will be a "significant amount of time" before Canada can loosen border restrictions.

