Research group will pay Sacramentans to participate in coronavirus vaccine trial

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Participants in Sacramento are needed for clinical research trials for a coronavirus vaccine.

Benchmark Research is looking for Sacramentans at least 18 years old, especially those who are front-line workers, persons “likely to be exposed to the virus," people who are 65 or older and high-risk persons with chronic health conditions.

“The global effort to develop a vaccine has resulted in the need for thousands of study participants to join this historic fight,” said Benchmark Research CEO Mark Lacy.

Participants will be paid over the course of their involvement in the trials, including travel reimbursement. Details on how much volunteers will be paid were not revealed. However, on its website, Benchmark says “trials pay patients differently for every trial. It depends on the nature and complexity of the trial.”

“We know that the people of Sacramento feel like the problem is bigger than themselves, and this is an ideal way to be a part of the solution,” Lacy said.

The Benchmark Research study is one of nearly two dozen vaccine studies being conducted in labs all over the world. Candidates from China and Britain’s Oxford University also are entering the final testing stages.

The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S., developed by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., is planning to start a 30,000-person study to prove if the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus. That study begins on July 27.

A clinical trial is currently underway in Houston to see if convalescent plasma can be used to prevent people from getting sick in the first place.

