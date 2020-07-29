Coronavirus vaccine trials enter final phase

ABC10's medical expert Dr. Payal Kohli explains what happens next, and by when we could see a vaccine in the market.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The race is on to get a coronavirus vaccine out to the market. There are currently a few front runners that have entered the final phase, including American biotech company Moderna and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Medical Expert Dr. Payal Kohli says for a vaccine to go to market, it must go through three phases. The first phase means the vaccine was tested on a small number of people, and if that works, then it moves onto the second phase, which means testing a larger group, including women and children. The third and most promising phase means thousands of people get a shot at the trial.

The process would normally take years, but because of the urgency, completion of the vaccine is being done in a matter of months. Dr. Kohli believes we won’t see a vaccine until sometime next year.

So, will it be safe to get the vaccine in the first year?

“There is no information on long term data, so there is a little bit of a risk, but that is true with any new vaccine. In fact, that is even true with the flu vaccine that we get every year. But what we know about vaccines, in general, is that they save lives and improve outcomes. We strongly recommend that you think about getting vaccinated. That is the only way Americans are going to put this pandemic behind," Dr. Kohli said.

What happens next?

“So, we are looking at early next year for those vaccine trials to be completed."

Will we need to get the vaccine every year or is it a one and done?

“It’s hard to tell at this point if this will be a one and done, but it seems like at this point that it will be similar to an influenza type of vaccine where we will have to get vaccines every single year."

How will the vaccines be prioritized?

“That would be the elderly, those who are immune-compromised, those who have chronic health conditions. And those who are more likely to be exposed like healthcare workers and front line workers."

What kind of side effects can people expect?

“Based on the data that I have seen so far, people should expect to feel under the weather. The phase three trial will tell us if there is any other concerning side effects that are emerging from the virus."

