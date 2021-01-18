COVID-19 variant being seen in other counties across California

State health officials said it is too soon to know if the variant would spread more rapidly than others.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Health officials in California said a COVID-19 variant is being found in multiple counties across the state.

The variant has been seen in other countries and states like California, but officials said it is increasingly being found throughout the state. Health officials at the local, state and federal levels are trying to learn more about it and how it spreads.

The variant has been found in Santa Clara, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Mono, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Francisco, San Bernardino, San Diego and San Luis Obispo counties.

“It is common to identify variants of viruses like SARS-CoV-2, and we are working with our federal, local and university partners to better understand this variant and how it might impact Californians,” said Dr. Erica Pan, State Epidemiologist for CDPH. “It’s too soon to know if this variant will spread more rapidly than others, but it certainly reinforces the need for all Californians to wear masks and reduce mixing with people outside their immediate households to help slow the spread of the virus. We also urge anyone who has been exposed to the virus to isolate themselves from others to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

It has also been identified in several large outbreaks in Santa Clara County, state health officials said in a news release.

“The fact that this variant was identified in several large outbreaks in our county is a red flag and must be investigated further,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “This virus continues to mutate and adapt, and we cannot let down our guard. This news underscores the need for everyone to follow all prevention measures and get vaccinated as soon as they are offered the vaccine.”

The variant is referred to as L452R and is different than the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the United Kingdom. Specimens monitored at California labs have seen the 452R variant pop up more frequently since November.

Officials said it's too soon to know how prevalent the variant is statewide, nationally or globally.

