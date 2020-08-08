August 8, 2020: Latest coronavirus confirmed cases in greater Sacramento area

Here is the latest total number of coronavirus cases for each county in the greater Sacramento area heading into the weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California counties are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus cases as the first week of August comes to an end.

California Department of Public Health officials announced Saturday there are 545,787 confirmed coronavirus cases to date. This means the state saw 110,645 cases over the last 24 hours.

San Joaquin County currently leads Sacramento County in the area in terms of the number of confirmed cases and deaths. As of Aug. 8, San Joaquin County health officials reported a total of 211 deaths.

As of Aug. 8, Sacramento County reported 155 people died from coronavirus complications.

According to the California Department of Public Health, minority groups are dying from the coronavirus at disproportional rates. Health officials said they nearly completed the data on why systematic racism and poverty play in the spike of deaths due to the pandemic.

Here are the recent total confirmed coronavirus cases in the greater Sacramento Area:

