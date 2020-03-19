SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Thursday, March 19.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 675 (As of 11:30 a.m. March 19, not including Grand Princess passengers).

675 (As of 11:30 a.m. March 19, not including Grand Princess passengers). 16 deaths (including one non-California resident)

Approximately 11,900+ people "self-monitoring" after returning from foreign travel.

22 state labs processing tests for COVID-19 (21 labs have test kits)

COUNTIES UNDER SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDERS

60,000 homeless could get virus: As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter. California has more than 150,000 homeless people, the most in the nation, and that population is considered disproportionately at risk from the virus because of lifestyle and because many have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said 60,000 homeless people could become infected.



Sacramento City Unified School District is extending their closure as a result of Sacramento County's stay at home order. They will be closed through their scheduled spring break; the earliest that the normal school schedule will resume is April 13.

Sacramento City Unified School District is extending their closure as a result of Sacramento County's stay at home order. They will be closed through their scheduled spring break; the earliest that the normal school schedule will resume is April 13. Eviction moratorium in South Lake Tahoe: South Lake Tahoe declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Included in its declaration was a temporary moratorium on some residential evictions. “Our goal is to help South Lake Tahoe weather this crisis and we know this community will do just that,” said Interim City Manager Brad Kilger.

South Lake Tahoe declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Included in its declaration was a temporary moratorium on some residential evictions. “Our goal is to help South Lake Tahoe weather this crisis and we know this community will do just that,” said Interim City Manager Brad Kilger. Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, Sacramento County will be under a mandatory stay at home order. As part of the order, residents are told to stay at home except for “essential activities, essential government functions, or to operate essential businesses.” The order mandates the closure of all bars, wineries and brewpubs. It also orders an end to all in-dining at restaurants, but still allows for home delivery and takeout. All gyms, bingo halls, and card rooms will also be required to close.

Sacramento County will be under a mandatory stay at home order. As part of the order, residents are told to stay at home except for “essential activities, essential government functions, or to operate essential businesses.” The order mandates the closure of all bars, wineries and brewpubs. It also orders an end to all in-dining at restaurants, but still allows for home delivery and takeout. All gyms, bingo halls, and card rooms will also be required to close. Uber is suspending the use of JUMP bikes and scooters in the Sacramento area due to the coronavirus pandemic. Head of Uber JUMP Dennis Cinelli told ABC10, “Given these extraordinary circumstances, we've decided to temporarily suspend our JUMP service in Sacramento until further notice. Uber rides and Uber Eats remain available in your area.” There is no estimated time for resuming service in the area.

as officials there do what they can to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the community. It's still unclear which stores are closing, and how long the mall will be closed. New senior shopping hour at Walmart: Walmart is letting people 60 and older shop an hour before their stores open every Tuesday, starting on March 24. All stores will also adjust their operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores will also be placing limits on certain items like paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

Walmart is letting people 60 and older shop an hour before their stores open every Tuesday, starting on March 24. All stores will also adjust their operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores will also be placing limits on certain items like paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food. $150 million going toward protecting homeless from coronavirus: Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized $50 million to buy 1,309 trailers and lease rooms in hotels, motels, and facilities to give homeless persons a place to isolate from the virus. $100 million was authorized to go to local governments for shelter support and emergency housing to address the coronavirus in their homeless populations.

MORE INFORMATION

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

There's no vaccine yet and won't be one for until early 2021, at the soonest. Scientists are still researching what other medications could help patients. Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

