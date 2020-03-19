SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Friday, March 20.

What's Closed: Schools | Events

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 675 (As of 11:30 a.m. March 19, not including Grand Princess passengers).

675 (As of 11:30 a.m. March 19, not including Grand Princess passengers). 16 deaths (including one non-California resident)

Approximately 11,900+ people "self-monitoring" after returning from foreign travel.

22 state labs processing tests for COVID-19 (21 labs have test kits)

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Health officials in El Dorado County announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus. Officials say the patient, only identified as a female, had traveled to a central California county where they were exposed while visiting sick family members. That patient has not yet returned to El Dorado County. She is fully recovered from mild symptoms and has remained in the Central Valley, officials said. Health officials are monitoring the case.

case of coronavirus. Officials say the patient, only identified as a female, had traveled to a central California county where they were exposed while visiting sick family members. That patient has not yet returned to El Dorado County. She is fully recovered from mild symptoms and has remained in the Central Valley, officials said. Health officials are monitoring the case. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has pushed back Tax Day from April 15 to July 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The extra time will allow Americans more time to file and make payments without interest or penalties, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced. The IRS created a special section on its website focused on steps to help taxpayers, businesses and others affected by the coronavirus.



due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The extra time will allow Americans more time to file and make payments without interest or penalties, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced. The IRS created a special section on its website focused on steps to help taxpayers, businesses and others affected by the coronavirus. 10,000 more beds could be needed: Gov. Newsom warned that the virus could infect as many as 56% of people and hospitalize, about 19,500 people. He says it could threaten to overwhelm the system if aggressive mitigation efforts aren't taken. The state would need about more 10,000 more beds and staff to serve the need. California is working on getting recently retired medical personnel and re-assigning the current ones.

Gov. Newsom warned that the virus could infect as many as 56% of people and hospitalize, about 19,500 people. He says it could threaten to overwhelm the system if aggressive mitigation efforts aren't taken. The state would need about more 10,000 more beds and staff to serve the need. California is working on getting recently retired medical personnel and re-assigning the current ones. 10 million N95 masks on hand: Governor Newsom says the state has procured 10 million N95 respirator masks and is still working get even more. Newsom has put the entire state on a stay-at-home order. There was deadline for when that order would end.

Governor Newsom says the state has procured 10 million N95 respirator masks and is still working get even more. Newsom has put the entire state on a stay-at-home order. There was deadline for when that order would end. Gov. Newsom: "Stay at Home": Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a state at home order for the entire state of California. He says the virus could impact 56% of Californians in the next eight weeks and with a 20% hospitalization rate, translating to roughly 19,543 people, which is beyond the capacity of the system. With aggressive mitigation efforts, those numbers could change. The governor will release more details on the order in the hours to come.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a state at home order for the entire state of California. He says the virus could impact 56% of Californians in the next eight weeks and with a 20% hospitalization rate, translating to roughly 19,543 people, which is beyond the capacity of the system. With aggressive mitigation efforts, those numbers could change. The governor will release more details on the order in the hours to come. H alf of state could get infected, Gov. Newsom warns . California Gov Gavin Newsom wants the president to deploy a U.S. Navy medical ship to help the state expand its medical capacity in the face of the new coronavirus. And he warned that more than half of people in the nation's most populous state could contract the virus. A spokesman said his prediction that 56% of Californians could get infected did not take into account aggressive mitigation measures being taken across the state, such as county-wide shelter-in-place orders. Newsom wants the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship sent to the port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1.



. California Gov Gavin Newsom wants the president to deploy a U.S. Navy medical ship to help the state expand its medical capacity in the face of the new coronavirus. And he warned that more than half of people in the nation's most populous state could contract the virus. A spokesman said his prediction that 56% of Californians could get infected did not take into account aggressive mitigation measures being taken across the state, such as county-wide shelter-in-place orders. Newsom wants the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship sent to the port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1. Sacramento State suspends face-to-face instruction for all courses: Sacramento State University is suspending all face-to-face instruction, regardless of whether they were previously given a waiver. No classes will be taught on campus or off due to Sacramento County's stay at home order.



Sacramento State University is suspending all face-to-face instruction, regardless of whether they were previously given a waiver. No classes will be taught on campus or off due to Sacramento County's stay at home order. Placer County directs people to shelter in place: With nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Placer County and one death, the county is directing people to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus. The county expects more cases of the virus to be identified in coming days.This directive goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 20.

With nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Placer County and one death, the county is directing people to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus. The county expects more cases of the virus to be identified in coming days.This directive goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 20. Senior shopping hours at Save Mart: Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx have set aside time between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m on Tuesday and Thursdays for people at higher risk to the coronavirus to shop. This includes seniors, pregnant women, those with compromised immune systems.

Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx have set aside time between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m on Tuesday and Thursdays for people at higher risk to the coronavirus to shop. This includes seniors, pregnant women, those with compromised immune systems. 60,000 homeless could get virus: As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter. California has more than 150,000 homeless people, the most in the nation, and that population is considered disproportionately at risk from the virus because of lifestyle and because many have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said 60,000 homeless people could become infected.



MORE INFORMATION

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

There's no vaccine yet and won't be one for until early 2021, at the soonest. Scientists are still researching what other medications could help patients. Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Dr. Dean Blumberg, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, answered some FAQs from ABC10 viewers about the coronavirus.