SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Friday, March 20.
What's Closed: Schools | Events
CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE
The California Department of Public Health reports:
- Confirmed cases: 1,224 (As of 10:30 a.m. March 21, not including Grand Princess passengers).
- 23 deaths (including one non-California resident)
- 22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19 (21 labs have test kits). As of Friday, March 20, approximately 25,200 tests have been conducted.
- Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
- Latest Numbers: On Saturday the state updated its confirmed coronavirus patient numbers, saying 1,224 have tested positive and it has killed 23 people since health officials began tracking.
California has never seen a weekend quite like this. No sports practice for the kids. No dining out. No church services. Some 40 million Californians are coping with their first weekend under a statewide order requiring them to stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The order that took effect Friday bars people from meeting in groups larger than 10 and urges them to stay at home unless they must get food, prescriptions or medical care, exercise or help vulnerable relatives or neighbors.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom will spend $42 million to lease two hospitals and secure equipment as part of the state’s effort to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The state will lease Seton Medical Center in Daly City and St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles for a three-month basis. Seton will provide care for up to 120 COVID-19 patients. St. Vincent will be able to treat 366 COVID-19 patients.
- Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is asking banks and financial institutions to defer loan payments for small businesses. In a tweet Saturday, Steinberg said the city is working its business partners to “galvanize all the local, state and federal funding sources to assist as many small businesses and workers” as possible.
- A sixth person in Yolo County was confirmed late Friday to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Yolo County public health officials said the patient is an elderly person with chronic health problems, who contracted the virus through the community. The person is now isolating at home.
- The Catholic Diocese of Sacramento is canceling all weddings, vigils, funeral masses, receptions and other densely populated events and ceremonies beginning March 23. Officials said Friday that they while continue to help families prepare their loved ones who died, the will not hold services. Congregation B’nai Israel, a Jewish synagogue in Sacramento, also announced that it will not hold in-person, on-site programs and events through May 10.
- Amador County public health officials announced Friday that the a second person has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in close contact with someone with the virus in Santa Clara County. The elderly patient was treated at the hospital and is currently at home in isolation, the county said.
- California National Guard members will be deployed throughout the state to help food banks with food distribution to “isolated and vulnerable” residents, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday. The announcement came one day after Newsom ordered Californians to stay at home to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Newsom also issued an executive order late Friday night to allow voters to vote-by-mail in three upcoming special elections in Southern California.
- Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is donating 480,000 N95 masks and 470,000 surgical masks to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. The masks will be distributed to California hospitals and other first responders facing a critical shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The utility and its foundation will also contribute $1 million to nonprofits focused on supporting individuals and families facing food insecurity.
- Yosemite National Park is closing to visitors at the request of the local health department. The closure went into effect Friday at 3 p.m. and will last until further notice. In place of travelling to the national park, visitors are encouraged to download the park’s free app to continue enjoying Yosemite through the park’s webcams.
MORE INFORMATION
- Latest news stories: Available HERE
- Resource Guide: Coronavirus Resources: A guide to help you and your family
OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR
BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED
Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:
- There's no vaccine yet and won't be one for until early 2021, at the soonest. Scientists are still researching what other medications could help patients.
- Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus.
- Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH MORE: Dr. Dean Blumberg, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, answered some FAQs from ABC10 viewers about the coronavirus.