Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Friday, March 20.
CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE
The California Department of Public Health reports:
- Confirmed cases: 1,224 (As of 10:30 a.m. March 21, not including Grand Princess passengers).
- 23 deaths (including one non-California resident)
- 22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19 (21 labs have test kits). As of Friday, March 20, approximately 25,200 tests have been conducted.
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
- Raley's announced a one-time reward for all hourly employees that is expected to average to about $500 per team member. The Northern California grocery chain announced its doing this in an effort to thank its employees for all their hard work over the past couple weeks. In a press release, Raley's chairman also announced they've been able to hire 700 team members across the company to help with the "increased workload."
- Yuba County Public Health officials announce the first two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) for Yuba and Sutter counties. Neither patient required hospitalization.
- Butte County announces first case. Public Health Officials say the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has developed in an older adult with chronic conditions. The patient reportedly has a mild case and is being isolated at home.
- Butte County Jail suspends visitation. Health Officer Dr. Andy Miller announced Saturday that after the first case of coronavirus appeared within the county, visitation at the Butte County Jail will be suspended until further notice.
- Folsom Unified Employee tests positive. A Folsom Unified School District employee has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after working last week. According to a Facebook post from the school district, the employee is not a teacher and only worked with a small group of students on March 12. The unnamed employee reportedly started showing symptoms on Friday, March 13 and did not report to work that day. The staff member is at home recovering in isolation.
- A California State Prison, Sacramento employee has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Immediately upon entry, all inmates will be screened for symptoms of influenza-like illnesses, including COVID-l9. All inmates being transferred from county jails will be quarantined.
- Travis Air Force Base tweeted Saturday that they are monitoring four positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The four people have been isolated at homes off-base. As of Saturday, no confirmed COVID-19 cases are on the installation.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom will spend $42 million to lease two hospitals and secure equipment as part of the state’s effort to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The state will lease Seton Medical Center in Daly City and St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles for a three-month basis. Seton will provide care for up to 120 COVID-19 patients. St. Vincent will be able to treat 366 COVID-19 patients.
- Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is asking banks and financial institutions to defer loan payments for small businesses. In a tweet Saturday, Steinberg said the city is working its business partners to “galvanize all the local, state and federal funding sources to assist as many small businesses and workers” as possible.
MORE INFORMATION
BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED
Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:
- Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus.
- Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.
