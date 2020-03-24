SACRAMENTO, Calif — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Monday, March 23.
CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE
The California Department of Public Health reports:
- Confirmed cases: 1,733 (As of 11 a.m. March 23, not including Grand Princess passengers).
- 27 deaths (including one non-California resident)
- 22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19 (21 labs have test kits). As of Friday, March 20, approximately 26,400 tests have been conducted.
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
- Sacramento police officers will not pull drivers over simply for driving during the state's "stay home" order, the department insisted Monday in response to online rumors. The department set out to quell a few social media rumors like the aforementioned driving one, or that the county has a curfew in place, or even that the National Guard is coming to help arrest people. There are no curfews in place, and the National Guard is in California to help food banks who don't have enough volunteers.
- Three diagnosed with coronavirus in West Sacramento: West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon announced city officials recently learned three people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in West Sacramento.
- "Distance learning" at Elk Grove Unified: The rest of the school year at Elk Grove Unified School District might be done at a distance. The district is trying to get Chromebooks and hotspots into the hands of students and families for "distance learning," which will bring the school year back into session around April 16 for secondary schools and April 20 for elementary schools. The new school year will end on May 29.
- All California superior court jury trials suspended: California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Skauye issued an order suspending all jury trials in California's superior courts for 60 days. Courtrooms will also be allowed to adopt their own rules to address the coronavirus. Time periods to being criminal and civil trials are extended for 60 days. "Courts cannot comply with these health restrictions and continue to operate as they have in the past," said Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye.
- Asparagus Festival postponed: The Asparagus Festival is postponing the annual event. It was originally set for April 17 through 19 but, due to the coronavirus, the festival is delaying until next year.The festival said postponing the event until next year was the only viable option.
CORONAVIRUS BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED
Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:
- Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus.
- Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.
