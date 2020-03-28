SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Friday, March 27.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 3,801 (As of 2 p.m. March 26).

3,801 (As of 2 p.m. March 26). 78 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19. As of March 26, approximately 88,400 tests have been conducted.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

California farms are still working to supply food to much of the United States amid the coronavirus. But some farmworkers are anxious about the virus spreading among them. Many travel in groups to fields and say employers show no regard for social distancing. Some farms are keeping workers spaced out and asking them to wear gloves and use hand sanitizer. But an industry group says the distancing measures can be inefficient and costly. If workers are sidelined by illness, it could jeopardize crop yields and disrupt the food supply. United Farm Workers is using the moment to push for longstanding requests like removing hurdles to sick pay.



California is beginning to see the surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said California's cases grew 26% in a day. Johns Hopkins University tallied more than 4,700 California cases as of Friday afternoon, with at least 97 deaths. State officials have been preparing for a surge in hospitalizations and have scrambled to create the estimated 50,000 additional beds that could be needed. Help arrived Friday in the form of the Navy hospital ship Mercy that docked in the Port of Los Angeles. It has 1,000 beds and will be used to treat non-COVID-19 patients to free up hospitals for virus cases.



California's restaurant industry — hit hard by restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus — is warning that 30% of its businesses could close permanently without help from the state. In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom sent Friday, the California Restaurant Association says directives that have closed sit-down dining rooms around the state have nearly decimated the industry. Among its proposals in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the group wants a delay in planned minimum-wage increases and a postponement in property and other tax payments. The California Labor Federation says it would strongly oppose any effort to roll back scheduled minimum wage increases.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pardoned five people who already served their time and commuted the sentences of 21 state prison inmates. They include more than a dozen convicted of murder or related crimes. The victims were children in two of the cases and a pregnant woman in a third. Newsom's office says the clemency requests were being considered before the coronavirus crisis but influenced some of his decisions. Attorneys representing inmates this week asked federal judges to free thousands of inmates to help prisons better confront the pandemic. Newsom said mass inmate releases would further burden strained community health care systems and homelessness programs.

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

