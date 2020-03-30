SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Monday, March 29.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 4,643 (As of 2 p.m. March 27).

4,643 (As of 2 p.m. March 27). 101 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19. As of March 27, approximately 89,600 tests have been conducted.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Gateway Community Charter Schools is shifting to an online learning plan to slow the spread of coronavirus. All campuses were shut down after March 27 and school officials say they will remain closed until at least May 1. The campus closures impact nine schools within the system, eight in Sacramento County and one in Yolo County.

San Joaquin County reaches 121 confirmed cases: San Joaquin County officials say they've reached 121 confirmed coronavirus cases. There have been 5 deaths in the county since the pandemic started.

San Joaquin County officials say they've reached 121 confirmed coronavirus cases. There have been 5 deaths in the county since the pandemic started. Stanislaus County coronavirus cases rise to 31: In the latest update from Stanislaus County, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 31. No deaths have been reported at this time.

In the latest update from Stanislaus County, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 31. No deaths have been reported at this time. Officials with the Placer County Health Department have reported the county's second coronavirus-related death. Health officials believe an elderly adult with several underlying health conditions contracted the virus through community spread. The person died on Saturday, March 28. Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a press release it is, "everyone’s responsibility to stay at home unless absolutely necessary to help prevent as many more infections and deaths as we possibly can.” The first death in was reported March 4.

CORONAVIRUS BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

