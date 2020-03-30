SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Monday, March 30.
What's Closed: Schools | Events
CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE
The California Department of Public Health reports:
- Confirmed cases: 5,763 (As of 2 p.m. March 29).
- 135 deaths
- 22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19. As of March 29, approximately 83,800 tests have been conducted. (This week’s cumulative testing numbers are lower than last week due to an inadvertent over-reporting error discovered by one of the private labs)
- Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
- 24 cases of coronavirus cases in Yolo County: Yolo County officials have confirmed 24 cases of coronavirus, up from 16 in their last update. Four were described as adults and other four were described as adults over 65. All eight cases were community acquired.
- Stanislaus County coronavirus cases: In an update from Stanislaus County officials, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has grown to 33. The county has not experienced any deaths related to the virus so far.
- Coronavirus prison update: In the latest update from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, officials said total cases in state prisons include three prisoners at California State Prison - Los Angeles County, one at California institution for Men in Chino, and 18 employees.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an initiative to expand the healthcare workforce by recruiting more workers including both recently retired healthcare workers and medical students who are close to graduating. The initiative will allow for 50,000 additional hospital beds and further support healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus, according to health officials. Any medical and health care professionals interested in signup up can visit healthcorps.ca.gov for more information and to register for the California Health Corps.
- 1,432 hospitalized due to coronavirus: In a news conference, Gov. Newsom announced 1,432 have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. He says the number roughly doubled in about four days from 746.
- 224 confirmed coronavirus cases for Sacramento County: In the latest update from Sacramento County officials, they said the number of coronavirus cases in the county has risen to 224. There have been seven deaths. There have been confirmed cases in the county's unincorporated areas and in all cities of the county, with the exception of Isleton. “This data tells us, that regardless if we live in urban, suburban or rural areas, it is imperative that all of us continue to stay home as much as possible," said Dr. Peter Beilenson, Director of the Department of Health Services.
- California aiming to secure 10,000 ventilators: Looking ahead to a possible surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is looking to secure 10,000 ventilators. The state is almost halfway there, securing about 4,200, however, according to the governor, not all of them are in perfect shape. He says at this point they'll take what they can get.
- The deadline to file for the Emergency Response Micro-Grant Program is 5 p.m. on March 30. The micro-grants are aimed at supporting Sacramento restaurants, bars, cafes, breweries, wine tasting rooms. “To apply, you must be a licensed and independent restaurant, bar, brewery, cafe, coffee house, wine tasting room or pub with a brick and mortar storefront that offers on-site food and/or alcohol service within the City of Sacramento boundaries. Grants will be provided as long as funds are available, up to $1,500 per grant.” Tap here to learn more and/or fill out your last-minute application.
- Gateway Community Charter Schools is shifting to an online learning plan to slow the spread of coronavirus. All campuses were shut down after March 27 and school officials say they will remain closed until at least May 1. The campus closures impact nine schools within the system, eight in Sacramento County and one in Yolo County.
- San Joaquin County reaches 123 confirmed cases: San Joaquin County officials say they've reached 123 confirmed coronavirus cases. There have been 5 deaths in the county since the pandemic started.
- Stanislaus County coronavirus cases rise to 31: In the latest update from Stanislaus County, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 31. No deaths have been reported at this time.
- Officials with the Placer County Health Department have reported the county's second coronavirus-related death. Health officials believe an elderly adult with several underlying health conditions contracted the virus through community spread. The person died on Saturday, March 28. Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a press release it is, "everyone’s responsibility to stay at home unless absolutely necessary to help prevent as many more infections and deaths as we possibly can.” The first death in was reported March 4.
OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR
CORONAVIRUS BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED
Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:
- Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus.
- Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH MORE:
Live close to Sacramento and want a COVID-19 test? Here's how to get one