California parents knowingly sent child to school with COVID

CORTE MADERA, Calif. — Northern California parents knowingly sent their COVID-19 positive child and a sibling to school last month in violation of isolation and quarantine rules, causing a coronavirus outbreak in an elementary school.

The superintendent of the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District says Saturday that the child tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 8. Both children continued to attend school the rest of that week and into the following week. The child and their sibling, who later tested positive as well, are students in the district’s Neil Cummins Elementary School in Corte Madera, north of San Francisco.