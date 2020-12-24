x
Court orders coronavirus safety rules for Foster Farms plant

Foster Farms says it's already following safety rules and repeatedly testing employees for COVID-19.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. — A court says a chicken processing plant in central California that saw a deadly coronavirus outbreak must provide its workers with masks and follow a raft of other anti-COVID-19 health orders. 

A judge in Merced County on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order sought by a union against Foster Farms. 

A virus outbreak at its Livingston facility — one of the world's largest chicken plants — killed nine people and sickened hundreds earlier this year. 

Foster Farms says it's already following safety rules and repeatedly testing employees for COVID-19, which has caused serious outbreaks at meatpacking plants nationwide.

