COVID-19 and vaccine information for Northern California: Dec. 16, 2020

The coronavirus surge in California has forced the state to bring field hospitals, body bags to certain areas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospitals are filling up so fast in California that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses to prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the state is distributing 5,000 body bags mostly to the hard-hit Los Angeles and San Diego areas and has 60 refrigerated trailers standing by as makeshift morgues. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the number of average daily deaths has quadrupled from a month ago.

The escalating crisis might not abate for two months despite the arrival of the first doses of vaccines this week. Northern California received its shipment of vaccine doses Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the state's ICU capacity by regions sits at:

Bay Area: 15.8%

Greater Sacramento Region: 14.9%

Northern California: 29.8%

San Joaquin Valley: 1.6%

Southern California: 1.7%

The state has had 1,617,370 confirmed cases with 21,188 resulting in death.

CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS:

