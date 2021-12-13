Mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, getting the proper dosage | Health Beat with Brea Love

"You really want to stick to those timelines and stick to those doses, but the idea of mixing in matching — actually a lot of preliminary studies telling us that that may even be better than sticking in your same [vaccine] family, particularly if you're going from Pfizer to Moderna or vice versa. So, that's very much encouraged now. One thing you want to remember is that if you're going from Pfizer to Moderna, you only want to get that 50 UG booster. You don't need to start all over with that 100 UG booster because it's in the same Messenger RNA family," Kohli said.