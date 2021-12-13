Mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, getting the proper dosage | Health Beat with Brea Love

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mixing and match COVID-19 booster shots is something U.S. health officials have given the green light for, but with the different dosage options, you'll want to pay attention to what you're getting.
ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said in theory you could get too much of the vaccine.
If you got shots too close together and don't follow guidelines, it could activate your immune system too many times and cause complications.
"You really want to stick to those timelines and stick to those doses, but the idea of mixing in matching — actually a lot of preliminary studies telling us that that may even be better than sticking in your same [vaccine] family, particularly if you're going from Pfizer to Moderna or vice versa. So, that's very much encouraged now. One thing you want to remember is that if you're going from Pfizer to Moderna, you only want to get that 50 UG booster. You don't need to start all over with that 100 UG booster because it's in the same Messenger RNA family," Kohli said.
More information about COVID-19 booster shots can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
