Nearly 70 COVID-19 cases confirmed at outbreak between two Sacramento County jail facilities

Thirty-two positive cases of the virus are confirmed at the Sacramento County Main Jail while Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center has 37 cases

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A coronavirus outbreak has been confirmed at two Sacramento County Jail facilities.

According to a press release from county spokesperson Samantha Mott, 32 positive cases have been confirmed at the Sacramento County Main Jail and 37 cases have been confirmed at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center.

All identified cases have been confirmed to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health officials continue to investigate the source as contact tracing is underway.

“We are working closely with Correctional Health staff to conduct contact tracing and mitigate the spread,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye in a press release. “Quarantine protocols are in place and extensive testing is being done.”

If an individual tested positive, came in close contact with a positive case or is a new arrival at either facility, they are quarantined in one of four areas: intake quarantine for new arrivals, close contact quarantine for those exposed but not showing symptoms, suspect isolation for those with COVID-19 symptoms awaiting test results, and an area for confirmed cases.

