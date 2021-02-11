Family members, advocates call for action amid COVID-19 related inmate death

A Sacramento County inmate death is being investigated as COVID-19 related. Family members of inmates and advocates are calling for change.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County inmate death is being investigated as COVID-19 related. On Tuesday during a county board of supervisors meeting, family members of inmates and advocates called for action to better protect inmates.

"It was an emergency last year, what’s the difference now?" said a member of Decarcerate Sacramento to county supervisors. "Oh yeah, cases are higher!"

Members of the Decarcerate Sacramento, a coalition that worked primarily to decrease jail populations, spoke to county supervisors Tuesday. They called for a release of inmates within Sacramento County jails, setting safety concerns.

According to the Sacramento County Department of Health, an inmate was admitted to a hospital on Oct. 27 due to low oxygen levels, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 76-year-old man died in the hospital. Department of Health said he was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

"Our five-year-old son said, 'I hope my dad doesn’t die in there,'" Jael Barnes said on the podium Tuesday.

Barnes’ husband was awaiting trial at Sacramento County Jail. She said his health had declined since he entered the jail in 2019, he’d developed asthma and had COVID for the second time.

She blamed overcrowding and poor protocols within the jail. She said her husband, Jamiane Barnes cleaned pods, or cells within the jail and had frequently ran out of cleaning supplies. Barnes' had also heard from her husband that inmates weren't getting enough toilet paper.

"There's too much money in this county for these folks to not be getting the treatment, the medical attention, the supplies," she explained. "Do we need to go in there and throw hand sanitizer and toilet people at these people? Because I can buy some."

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, as of Oct. 27, there were 75 COVID-19 cases between the county's two jails.

The county health department told ABC10 they were offering incentives to vaccinate inmates and there were multiple quarantine units. They also said there had been one confirmed COVID-related death since March 2020.

"Is he next?" said Barnes. "I think about my children ... what will happen if he dies in jail?"

Sacramento Department of Public Health wrote in a statement that they had been working closely with Correctional Health on contact tracing within the jails.