Delta Variant Concerns: Demand for COVID-19 testing increases in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing due, partially, to delta variant concerns.

As of August 9, California has more than 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in more than 64,000 deaths. That's all according to the California Department of Public Health. The latest data shows the number of COVID-19 test results statewide has reached more than 75 million since the onset of the pandemic, an increase of 257,510 tests from the prior day total. The rate of positive tests over the last 7 days is 6.3%.

"The uptick in COVID-19 testing is a result of the work we're doing with community based agencies, putting the message out, and also the media reports about the delta variant," said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer. "A lot of people, we're hearing, know somebody who has gotten COVID-19. Most of the people coming down with COVD-19 are the people who are not vaccinated."

Since the pandemic started, data shows, more than two-million COVID-19 tests have been performed in Sacramento County. As of August 9, Sacramento County has seen nearly 5,800 new tests reported, resulting in a 0.3% increase. Sacramento County Public Health has partnered with Curative, a healthcare company, to offer both COVID-19 drive-thru testing and vaccinations at Cal Expo. So far, the mega site has gone from conducting about 100 COVID-19 tests per day to 200 COVID-19 tests per day.

"People are not even making appointments," said Shoshana Gould, Regional Partnerships Manager for Northern California, Curative. "They're just showing up, knowing that we can support and administer their tests. We're expecting over 200 COVID-19 tests to be administered daily at Cal Expo from here on out."

Sacramento County Public Health is encouraging testing. Curative is providing free COVID-19 self-collected swab PCR testing with a one to two day turnaround after arrival at the lab. Sacramento County Public Health has partnered with other local community agencies to provide Community-Based Testing Sites for free COVID-19 testing for the public.

"We are working with community-based organizations to also provide education about the delta variant and why it's important to get vaccinated and how to stay safe," said Dr. Kasirye. "We have 10 free sites for people to get tested for COVID-19, too."

Testing appointments are available regardless of U.S. citizenship or legal residency status for anyone 2 years and older. Remember, during a scheduled appointment, you must bring any form of identification with your date of birth to check-in. Face coverings must also be worn at all testing sites, some masks will be available. Physical distancing is also strongly encouraged while in testing sites.

To learn more about COVID-19 testing or vaccinations, visit the Sacramento County Public Health website.