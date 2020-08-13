COVID-19 testing site opening at Walt Disney World

According to a Disney spokesperson, the test site will be run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The "most magical place on Earth" can now add one more name to its list: A COVID-19 testing site.

Walt Disney World's Maingate Complex is set to offer free testing to cast members, their family members and Florida residents.

On Wednesday the Actor's Equity Association applauded the theme park for the testing sites addition saying,

"We have been consistent that testing is an important part of ensuring a safe workplace for Equity performers, and today, I’m pleased to see that Disney World has agreed. With the news that Disney will make testing available for Equity performers and others in the park, I’m happy to announce that Equity’s executive committee has signed a memorandum of understanding with Disney for Equity performers to return.”

The Actor's Equity Association has called out Walt Disney World in the past for not delaying its reopening as Disneyland in California did back in June. It also claimed the theme park retaliated against members over reopening and requesting tests for its performers.

In a statement sent to 10 Tampa Bay, a Disney World spokesperson said that "any suggestion that this has been done as a result of any one union is unfounded."

A date the test site will open was not immediately available.

Walt Disney World reopened its gates to the public in a phased reopening starting July 11.

You can read a "what to know before you go guide" here.

