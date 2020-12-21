Hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

California’s hospitals are setting up makeshift extra beds for coronavirus patients and some are drawing up emergency plans in case they have to limit care.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 70,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered to healthcare workers in California



Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update on how California is doing in the response to COVID-19, mainly focusing on ICU numbers and the rollout of the vaccine.

So far, 70,258 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to healthcare professionals. In total, 560,625 doses have already arrived in California and are being distributed. The Moderna vaccine was also approved by both the FDA and the Western States Scientific Advisory Review Workgroup and the vaccine is already in California. The state will receive 672,600 doses in the first shipment.

The good news about the Moderna vaccine is that it will not have to be stored in the ultra-cold freezers, making it more accessible to those in rural counties and areas.

Gov. Newsom also announced that there will be a steady flow of Pfizer vaccine doses arriving in California in the coming weeks, making it easier to distribute and phase in other tiers and groups for vaccine doses. Right now, group 1A is being administered doses, being ICU workers and those working in nursing homes. Group 1B will include teachers, food workers and vulnerable seniors, according to state officials.

Latest coronavirus statistics for California

As of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, California has had 1,892,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in 22, 676 deaths. There are also now 62 patients at alternate care facilities across the state, including 16 patients at the Sleep Train Arena.

The ICU capacity by region sits at:

Greater Sacramento Region: 16.2% (up from 11.6%)

Northern California: 28.7% (up from 24.2%)

San Joaquin Valley: 0% (static)

Bay Area: 13.7% (up from 12.4%)

Southern California: 0% (static)

California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges

California’s overwhelmed hospitals are setting up makeshift extra beds for coronavirus patients, and a handful of facilities in hard-hit Los Angeles County are drawing up emergency plans in case they have to limit how many people receive life-saving care.

The number of people hospitalized across California with confirmed COVID-19 infections is more than double the state’s previous peak, reached in July. A state model forecasts the total could hit 75,000 patients by mid-January. Dr. Christina Ghaly is Los Angeles County’s health services director. She says plans for rationing care are not in place yet, but they need to be established because “the worst is yet to come.”

Moderna vaccine on the way to Northern California

A representative for UC Davis Health said its pharmacy team is expecting 4,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. A specific day was not given.

California governor in quarantine

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to quarantine for 10 days after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the governor's office stated the staffer tested positive Sunday afternoon. Newsom was tested after those results and his test came back negative. The statement says the governor's 10-day quarantine is out of “an abundance of caution.” Another person in the governor's office tested positive in October, and the governor tested negative back then.

Last month, members of Newsom's family were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Newsom, his wife and four children tested negative at that time.

All this while an enormous crush of cases in the last six weeks has California’s death toll spiraling ever higher. Another 161 fatalities were reported Sunday. All of Southern California and the 12-county San Joaquin Valley to the north have exhausted their regular intensive care unit capacity, and some hospitals have begun using “surge” space.

