Gov. Newsom to join Dr. Fauci in virtual conversation | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom to give updates Wednesday on coronavirus in California

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and at 1 p.m., Newsom will join a virtual conversation with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Newsom's duel updates come as the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California Regions stay-at-home orders were extended on Tuesday as both regions remain in ICU surge capacity.

Both regional orders had the potential to be extended after the mandatory three-week mark ended. Dr. Ghaly said in a press conference Tuesday that because ICU and hospital demand is not decreasing in either region, both stay-at-home orders will remain until projected ICU capacity is "above or equal to 15% in four weeks."

Amador County cases have more than doubled since since beginning of December

According to Amador County health officials, the coronavirus case count for the area has doubled in the last month. the public health department said in a press release that positive cases numbered under 500 on December 1.

Today, cases numbers are reaching beyond the 1,000 mark, with reports of 109 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days. Total confirmed cases in Amador County now stand at 1,064. Amador County Public Health said that 21 cases, including Mule Creek State Prison inmates, are currently hospitalized. One new death due to the virus this week was reported: a woman in her 80s.

