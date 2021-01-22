State keeps key virus data from public | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

A state health department spokeswoman said “at the moment the projections are not being shared publicly,” because officials say they could cause more confusion.

Where is the state data?

On Jan. 12, California's public health agency surprised local officials by lifting a stay-at-home order in the 13-county Greater Sacramento region. With the news, outdoor dining and worship services were OK again, hair and nail salons and other businesses could reopen, and retailers could allow more shoppers inside.

It’s a mystery how the state decided to lift regional restrictions because officials won’t share their data despite repeated pledges of transparency. State officials projected intensive care unit capacity and virus spread four weeks into the future to make the determination.

State health department spokeswoman Ali Bay said “at the moment the projections are not being shared publicly,” because officials say they could cause more confusion. San Bernardino County spokesman David Wert said officials there aren’t aware of the secret models but would welcome being able to see the data.

