Public Health officials lift Regional Stay-at-Home Order for all regions | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The pharmacy company said that all 499 skilled-nursing facilities in California have received their first dose.

Public Health officials lift Regional Stay-at-Home Order for all of California

Referencing improving statewide conditions, California Public Health officials are lifting the regional stay-at-home orders for all regions.

Health officials said the four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order. This action allows all counties statewide to return to the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

First round of CVS administered vaccinations done in California

CVS Health said that the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to all 499 skilled-nursing facilities in the state, with second doses underway. Vaccinations for these high-risk facilities began Dec. 28, 2020. The company said 8,000 skilled nursing facilities across the country have received the first dose.

“We’ve administered nearly two million shots to one of our most vulnerable populations through onsite and, in many cases, room-to-room visits,” said Karen S. Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, who will become the company's next President and CEO on February 1.

14,557 assisted-living and other long-term care homes are up next. Over the coming week, CVS said that as much as 60% of these types of facilities in California could receive their first doses.

