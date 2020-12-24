2 million confirmed cases | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The transmission rate has been slowing for nearly two weeks. The rate of positive cases reached a new high of 12.3% over a two-week period but was trending down.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Department of Defense medical team heading to San Joaquin County

39 members of a Department of Defense medical team are heading to San Joaquin County to expand hospital ICU capacity. They're expected to be working at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital and Dameron Hospital in Stockton.

ICU services remain high with ICUs operating at 138% of licensed bed capacity. Officials reported 14 patient deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest single day for reported deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The DOD medical team is expected to arrive on Dec. 29 for orientation and be operating in time for the New Year's weekend.

ICU Capacity for Thursday, Dec. 24

As of Dec. 24, 2020, California has had 2,003,146 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 23, 635 have died.

The current ICU capacity by region stands at:

Greater Sacramento Region: 15.3% (down from 15.6%)

Northern California: 27.5% (down from 28.8%)

San Joaquin Valley: 0% (static)

Bay Area: 9.2% (down from 11.4%)

Southern California: 0% (static)

San Joaquin County reporting ICUs operating at 131% of licensed bed capacity

As of Thursday, Dec. 24, hospitals in San Joaquin County are reporting 353 COVID-19 positive patients currently are admitted for treatment. Demand for care has pushed the county's ICUs operating at 131% of licensed capacity.

The county is also reporting 12 deaths in the past day due to COVID-19 complications.

COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting

California has become the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases. A tally by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday showed the nation’s most populated state has recorded 2,010,157 infections since January.

The grim milestone comes as a COVID-19 crisis that health officials say stems from Thanksgiving gatherings strains California’s medical system. More than 18,000 people are hospitalized and many of the state’s intensive care units filled.

CSU employees to lose pandemic-related benefits in 2021

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, California State University created several new benefits to help its employees during the past nine months, which included providing a total of 560 hours of potential leave for workers who had to provide care for dependents or who could not work on-campus or telecommute.

Those benefits are set to expire on Jan. 2, 2021, unless the university and the employees' union can come to an agreement on benefits.

State nears 2 million confirmed cases mark

California’s Christmas Eve is being marked by a grim milestone as the state is poised to become the first to top 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. Johns Hopkins University is expected to report that the state reached the mark on Thursday, barely six weeks since hitting 1 million cases.

California has seen its number of cases climb exponentially in recent weeks, overwhelming hospitals, and public officials are begging people to stay home and not mingle for Christmas to avoid yet another surge.

Yet despite all that, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that there are hints residents may be heeding medical officials’ increasingly desperate calls for caution during the holidays. The transmission rate has been slowing for nearly two weeks. The rate of positive cases reached a new high of 12.3% over a two-week period but was starting to trend down. Yet the state's worst surge is taking a horrendous toll that threatens to only worsen if people gather during the holidays.

Court orders virus safety rules for Foster Farms plant

A court says a chicken processing plant in central California that saw a deadly coronavirus outbreak must provide its workers with masks and follow a raft of other anti-COVID-19 health orders.

A judge in Merced County on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order sought by a union against Foster Farms. A virus outbreak at its Livingston facility — one of the world’s largest chicken plants — killed nine people and sickened hundreds earlier this year. Foster Farms says it's already following safety rules and repeatedly testing employees for COVID-19, which has caused serious outbreaks at meatpacking plants nationwide.



CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Watch more: