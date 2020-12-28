Watch Live: Gov. Newsom gives latest details on state's response to coronavirus | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

New numbers from state officials show that 2,155,976 Californians are confirmed to have COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ICU Capacity for Monday, Dec. 28

The latest ICU capacity by regions are:

Greater Sacramento Region: 16.6% (down from 17.8%)

San Joaquin Valley: 0% (static)

Bay Area: 9.5% (down from 11.1%)

Northern California: 29.3% (up from 28.3%)

Southern California: 0% (static)

Folsom Fire Chief Cusano tests positive for coronavirus

The Folsom Fire Department said in a statement that Chief Ken Cusano has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Chief Cusano was reportedly experiencing symptoms over the weekend and is now quarantining with his household family, who have all also been tested. A spokesperson for the department said that no one in the workplace was exposed.

More than 2 million cases of coronavirus confirmed in California



New numbers from state officials show that 2,155,976 Californians are confirmed to have COVID-19.

The numbers, released Monday, also report that in total 24,284 people have died from the virus. That number is a 0.3 percent increase from Sunday.

Total cases: 2,155,976 total

33,170 today

1.6% increase from prior day total

Total deaths: 24,284 total

64 today

0.3% increase from prior day total

Total tests: 332,128,516 total

301,820 today

0.9% increase from prior day total

California has seen its number of cases climb exponentially in recent weeks, overwhelming hospitals, and public officials are begging people to stay home and not mingle for New Year's to avoid yet another surge.

