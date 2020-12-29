Sacramento prison among those reporting fewest active cases in state | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

California recently surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases, while health officials are considering extending stay-at-home orders for some regions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento among prisons with fewest active cases in California State Prison system

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is reporting new case numbers among prison inmates and staff.

Sacramento is seeing a relatively low case count among inmates with 215 total confirmed cases, 61 cases being in the last 14 days. Sacramento is also reporting zero deaths. Employee and staff total 74 active cases, with 72 of those having been reported in the last 14 days.

Total inmate cases:

38,380 total confirmed cases.

6,800 new cases in the last 14 days.

8,288 active in-custody cases.

Total inmate deaths: 120 deaths.

Total employee cases:

11,537 total confirmed cases.

4,051 active cases.

Total employee deaths: 11 deaths.

California Professional Firefighters President breaks down vaccine distribution

As first responders, some California firefighters could be receiving the coronavirus vaccine soon.

President of the California Professional Firefighters Brian K. Rice said in a video message that the state considers firefighters to be part of Phase 1-A for receiving the vaccine, meaning counties could soon be distributing doses to these frontline workers.

"This is a treacherous virus that has taken too much from too many of our families, and now there is finally a ray of hope with a vaccine that is being distributed to the frontlines now," Rice said.

Rice urged fellow firefighters to follow local union and department protocol when it comes to getting the vaccine. He also spoke of misinformation regarding the vaccine, noting that firefighters and other frontline workers can educate the public on the safety of COVID-19 vaccine technology.

