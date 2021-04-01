Nearly 600 deaths reported statewide following holiday weekend | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Gov. Newsom is expected to address the state this afternoon to talk about the latest action against the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at noon on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

The state recorded 567 additional deaths over the weekend following the New Year's holiday.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the Greater Sacramento Region will continue to stay in the state's stay-at-home order due to low ICU capacity. The region's four-week projected ICU capacity does not meet the 15% threshold to end the order.

Black California surgeon 'walks the walk' on virus vaccine

Cooke, who is Black, is the head of general thoracic surgery at UC Davis Health and just one of many health care providers and community leaders who personally understand many Black Americans' skepticism toward the medical profession. He's now sharing details about his experience in an effort to build trust.

Black Americans have been hit harder by the coronavirus than others but are more likely to distrust the vaccine because of a history of poor health outcomes and abusive medical research.

