Nearly 600 deaths reported statewide following holiday weekend | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at noon on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
The state recorded 567 additional deaths over the weekend following the New Year's holiday.
Over the weekend, it was announced that the Greater Sacramento Region will continue to stay in the state's stay-at-home order due to low ICU capacity. The region's four-week projected ICU capacity does not meet the 15% threshold to end the order.
Black California surgeon 'walks the walk' on virus vaccine
For Dr. David Tom Cooke, participating in the clinical trial for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine was one step in his efforts to allay concerns about the vaccine's safety in the Black community.
Cooke, who is Black, is the head of general thoracic surgery at UC Davis Health and just one of many health care providers and community leaders who personally understand many Black Americans' skepticism toward the medical profession. He's now sharing details about his experience in an effort to build trust.
Black Americans have been hit harder by the coronavirus than others but are more likely to distrust the vaccine because of a history of poor health outcomes and abusive medical research.
