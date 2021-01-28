Blue Shield of California tapped to speed up state vaccines | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The state has lagged in getting vaccines into its nearly 40 million residents, with counties and hospital systems operating separate programs.

CALIFORNIA, USA — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Blue Shield of California tapped to speed up state vaccines

California's health agency announced health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state’s coronavirus vaccine system.

The state has lagged in getting vaccines into its nearly 40 million residents, with counties and hospital systems operating separate programs. The contract with Blue Shield is still being finalized but its task is to “create, contract with and manage a statewide vaccine administration network.” It will also allocate doses directly to county public health departments, hospitals and pharmacies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday abruptly announced a more streamlined vaccination system in which the state would play a more centralized role.

California will finish vaccinating health care workers, people over 65 and essential workers like teachers and agriculture workers before moving to the new approach.