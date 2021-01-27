California plans to change vaccine distribution system | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Amid a slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, the state announced some changes in the works for distributing to scale.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

California hints at new vaccine distribution system, but few details emerge

California is changing up the way it is delivering coronavirus vaccines and moving to a more centralized system that should streamline appointment sign-up, notification and eligibility for nearly 40 million residents.

But few details were released Tuesday, and counties, which have been leading the vaccine effort, say they need more information.

A private third-party administrator will work with a new statewide secretary to decide where the state’s supply of vaccine should go. California has been criticized for vaccinating so few people even amid a national vaccine shortage that appears to be the main bottleneck. At the same time, residents are frustrated by eligibility rules that vary by county and by hospital system.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: California moves into new age-based approach for vaccine rollout