State reopening more widely and offering more vaccines | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Thursday marks the first day fans can attend a Major League Baseball game since 2019 and return to amusement parks that have been closed for a year.

COVID-19 variants are driving case surges, new research shows

New research put forward by the School of Veterinary Medicine at UC Davis shows that new coronavirus variants are driving surges in cases.

Two genome sequencing researchers, Bart Weimer, professor of population health and reproduction, and graduate student DJ Darwin R. Bandoy looked at 20,000 sequences of COVID-19 virus samples collected from the United Kingdom in early 2020 and compared them with case data from the time period. The researchers found that the more variation in the genetics of the virus, the more case numbers steadily climbed.

The research also found that measures such as banning gatherings, mask mandates and social distancing were effective in controlling the spread of disease from coronavirus variants.

Reopening means more opportunities in California

A lot of activities Californians haven’t been able to enjoy for most of the past year are suddenly within reach as the state reopens more widely. Thursday marks the first day fans can attend a Major League Baseball game since 2019 and return to amusement parks that have been closed for a year. Some health officials who fear a new wave of infection sweeping the U.S. are warning residents not to let their guards down after the state managed to limit COVID-19 outbreaks.

Governor getting vaccinated in L.A.

As the state expands vaccine eligibility to residents 50 years old and older, Gov. Newsom will join the group by getting his vaccine in Los Angeles this morning.

Newsom will live stream his shot then talk to the media just after 9 a.m.

