CDC eases outdoor mask guidelines | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

People who are fully vaccinated do not need to cover their face when outdoors unless they're in a big crowd of strangers.

Health experts say don't let CDC's new mask guidance backfire

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too. The move serves in some ways as an incentive to encourage those who have not yet gotten a shot, to do it.

"Yes, you should still wear masks," Dr. Feigl-Ding said of people who are fully vaccinated. "Many studies all show that the virus, although it has a much lower chance of infecting you, you can still be a ferry and as a ferry, you can still transmit to others."

