CDC eases outdoor mask guidelines | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Health experts say don't let CDC's new mask guidance backfire
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.
And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too. The move serves in some ways as an incentive to encourage those who have not yet gotten a shot, to do it.
However, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is an epidemiologist with the Federation of American Scientists, warns that caution is still necessary in order to get us to the finish line of the pandemic. After all, fully vaccinated people can still get and transmit the coronavirus.
"Yes, you should still wear masks," Dr. Feigl-Ding said of people who are fully vaccinated. "Many studies all show that the virus, although it has a much lower chance of infecting you, you can still be a ferry and as a ferry, you can still transmit to others."
