Mass vaccination site opens in Stockton today | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The site, which will be open seven days a week, is also utilizing remote video language interpreters for non-English speaking people who wish to get vaccinated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Mass vaccination site opens at Stockton Arena today

A new mass vaccination site in San Joaquin County opens today and a recent delay because of supply issues.

The mass vaccination site at the Stockton Arena expects to administer 5,400 doses per day, and not just to San Joaquin County residents, either. The site is available to anyone in surrounding counties, as well.

The site, which will be open seven days a week, is also utilizing remote video language interpreters for non-English speaking people who wish to get vaccinated.

We are proud to join forces with our partners in health care and the community to announce the opening of a COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Center at the Stockton Arena! The arena site opens to the public tomorrow, 4/7/21, with appointments available at https://t.co/dPmzqHOerc. pic.twitter.com/x1ayQZSlni — KP Central Valley (@kpcentralvalley) April 6, 2021

Appointments are required through California's MyTurn website.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: