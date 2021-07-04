x
Coronavirus

Mass vaccination site opens in Stockton today | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Updates from April 6 can be found here.

Mass vaccination site opens at Stockton Arena today

A new mass vaccination site in San Joaquin County opens today and a recent delay because of supply issues.

The mass vaccination site at the Stockton Arena expects to administer 5,400 doses per day, and not just to San Joaquin County residents, either. The site is available to anyone in surrounding counties, as well. 

The site, which will be open seven days a week, is also utilizing remote video language interpreters for non-English speaking people who wish to get vaccinated.

Appointments are required through California's MyTurn website

Resources guide for California families

