Mass vaccination site opens in Stockton today | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Mass vaccination site opens at Stockton Arena today
A new mass vaccination site in San Joaquin County opens today and a recent delay because of supply issues.
The mass vaccination site at the Stockton Arena expects to administer 5,400 doses per day, and not just to San Joaquin County residents, either. The site is available to anyone in surrounding counties, as well.
The site, which will be open seven days a week, is also utilizing remote video language interpreters for non-English speaking people who wish to get vaccinated.
Appointments are required through California's MyTurn website.
