Transportation workers, homeless eligible to get vaccine starting Monday | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Transportation workers, homeless eligible to get vaccine starting Monday

In addition to people with disabilities, California is adding more people to its list of people eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15.

People who are incarcerated, living in homeless shelters or any other congregate living facilities will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine. People who work in public transportation and for commercial airlines will also be eligible.

While the millions of people will be eligible on Monday, not everyone will get the vaccine as vaccinations are contingent upon the state's supply of vaccine doses.

Governors applaud Biden's vaccine timeline but need supply

Governors are applauding President Joe Biden's declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1. But the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state would need to work harder in the coming weeks to ensure the most vulnerable people get vaccines before they have to compete with the general public.

So far, California has received roughly 15.7 million vaccine doses and administered nearly 11.5 million doses. Only 2.07 million doses have gone to the most vulnerable people in California, with only 7.7% of that population being fully vaccinated.

