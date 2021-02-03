More counties expected to move to less restrictive tiers | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Today, eight more counties are expected to move tiers, but only one in the Greater Sacramento Region.

Counties expected to move tiers today

Last week, Yolo County was one of several counties that moved from the purple tier to the less restrictive red tier.

Today, eight more counties could move tiers. The only county in the Sacramento Region that fits the bill is El Dorado County. The other counties include: Lassen, Modoc, Napa, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara and Sierra counties.

To move to the red tier, counties need to maintain an adjusted seven-day average case rate of less than seven and a positivity rate of less than 8% for two consecutive weeks. Counties with a positivity rate of less than 5% and a health equity positivity rate of less than 5.2% for two consecutive weeks could also move to the red tier, according to the state's guidelines.

The state usually announces tier updates around noon. This story will be updated once the state makes an announcement.

Pandemic fuels attacks on health workers

A new report by the Geneva-based Insecurity Insight and the University of California, Berkeley’s Human Rights Center has identified more than 1,100 threats or acts of violence against health care workers and facilities last year.

The report says about 400 of those attacks were linked to the coronavirus, underscoring the dangers surrounding health care workers at a time when they are needed most. Researchers saw the most attacks last spring and summer as the coronavirus swept across the globe. Yet recent events in Nigeria, where two nurses were attacked last month, and the Netherlands, where rioters in January set fire to a coronavirus testing center, prove the threat remains.

