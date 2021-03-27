FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

California is allowing all people 16 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 15.

ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.

FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots

The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to stop operating two mass vaccination sites in California next month, just days before the state makes everyone 16 and older eligible for a shot.

The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for eight-week pilot programs to conclude April 11.

The sites will give out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the final two weeks to ensure people don't need to schedule a second appointment elsewhere.

State and county officials say they would have liked the program to continue, but it was just a small part of the overall vaccine infrastructure.

