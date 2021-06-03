California counties don't want Blue Shield's vaccine program | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Stay up-to-date with the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Counties don't want California's Blue Shield program

Counties across California are increasingly asking to opt-out of the state’s centralized vaccination program run by Blue Shield.

The Los Angeles Times reports that none of the state's 58 counties have signed contracts with the insurance giant even as California moves ahead to bring 10 counties under Blue Shield oversight beginning this week.

The state is in the process of switching over to a vaccine appointment and delivery system run by Blue Shield, intended to ensure doses are distributed equitably and reach low-income communities. But some county leaders call the system too bureaucratic and don't want Blue Shield's oversight.

State releases latest COVID-19 statistics

On Saturday, the state of California announced a state total of 3,497,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19. California reported 418 new deaths from COVID, bringing the total to more than 53,866 since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported at least 10,213,706 vaccine doses had been administered to Californians.

LEARN MORE: Latest coronavirus numbers for the Sacramento region

Resources guide for California families

