Los Angeles pauses mass vaccinations amid low supply | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The city said it is poised to run out of first doses by Thursday, prompting temporary closures of five mass vaccination sites, including Dodger Stadium.

Solano County hosting second mass vaccination clinic this weekend

Solano County’s second large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 at Exposition Hall on the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only for 4,000 Solano County residents who meet the eligibility requirements. This currently includes health care workers, first responders, and Solano County residents over the age of 75.

Los Angeles to shut vaccination sites for lack of supply

Los Angeles is temporarily closing five mass vaccination sites, including Dodger Stadium, because it is running out of doses.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city will exhaust its supply of Moderna first doses by Thursday, forcing it to close vaccination sites on Friday and Saturday. Garcetti says L.A. only received 16,000 new doses this week, just 3,000 more than it uses in a typical day.

The announcement came amid complaints over a state vaccine distribution system that one Assemblyman on Wednesday termed “nothing short of chaotic."

