California aligns guidance for schools with CDC | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for schools decreasing the space between students in the classroom.

California aligns school guidelines with CDC for a minimum of 3 ft. physical distancing between students in classrooms

California Department of Public Health [CDPH] updated K-12 Schools Guidance to align with the latest science from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].

The state’s updated guidance recommends distancing of at least three feet for students in classrooms. The guidance also newly allows all schools to reopen if case rates are below 25 per 100,000 population.

In all tiers, schools that have not yet opened must post a COVID Safety Plan five days before reopening for in-person learning. Schools within counties that are in the purple tier must also submit their COVID Safety Plan to their local health officer and the State Safe Schools team.

Latest COVID statistics in California

On Saturday, California announced a state total of 3,541,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

California also reported 45 new deaths from COVID, bringing the total to more than 56,072 since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported at least 14,180,095 vaccine doses had been administered to Californians.

