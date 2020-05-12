Possible symptoms to look out for when you get the coronavirus vaccine

Doctors said there could be side effects to the upcoming Covid-19 vaccine, but the discomfort will be temporary and shouldn't stop anyone from taking it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Doctors are warning patients of the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine that they say could be unpleasant but not dangerous.

Chief Medical Expert Dr. Dan Field said symptoms are similar to the flu.

“You can expect fever that is a possibility that’s a common side effect but mostly muscle ache and little fatigue,” Field said.

Field said those who take the vaccine should expect greater discomfort after the second shot, but the side effects shouldn’t stop anyone from taking the vaccine.

“One month between the first and the second (inoculations) and I would expect to reach your full immunization between two weeks and one month after the second shot,” Field said.

According to the Pew Research Center, 60% of Americans said they would get the vaccine if it were available today. That is up from 51% percent who said that in September. Half of this group said it's possible they would be willing to take the vaccine if more people start taking it and more information is released.

Michael McAuley said he's one of the people who is willing to take the vaccine.

“I don’t want to die and don’t want to give it to somebody else, so it seems like a no-brainer,” McAuley said.

Joan Kielhofer said she would also be willing to take the vaccine when her doctor gives her the OK.

“I’ll take it. I might not be the first one, but I’ll be in line,” Kielhofer said.

