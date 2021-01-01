State struggles to tame virus | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Experts say a variety of factors wiped out California's past efforts, which for much of the year tamped down on surges and kept the virus at manageable levels.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After months of serving as a role model in the fight against COVID-19, California has seen infections race out of control for weeks while hospitals ended the year on “the brink of catastrophe,” a health official said as the pandemic pushed deaths and sickness to staggering levels and some medical centers scrambled to provide oxygen for the critically ill.

Experts say a variety of factors combined to wipe out California's past efforts, which for much of the year tamped down on surges and kept the virus at manageable levels. Cramped housing, travel and Thanksgiving gatherings contributed to the spread, along with the public’s fatigue amid regulations that closed many schools and businesses and encouraged — or required — an isolated lifestyle.

California on Thursday became the third state to exceed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. In addition, San Diego County said it had confirmed a total of four cases involving a mutant variant of the coronavirus that appears to be much more contagious.

CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11