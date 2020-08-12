Nevada County adds 209 coronavirus cases over weekend with gatherings driving surge

“Social gatherings are still a significant driver for new COVID cases in Nevada County,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — As coronavirus cases surge across the state, figures that used to take months to reach in Nevada County are now pouring in over a matter of days.

Since Dec. 5, Nevada County added 209 new coronavirus cases. It's a figure that initially took the county from Mid-March to Mid-July to reach, but now, it is their single biggest case update since the start of the pandemic, according to the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard.

“Social gatherings are still a significant driver for new COVID cases in Nevada County,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake. “We continue to see the most cases in sectors like healthcare, including skilled nursing facilities; food service; schools and daycare; and offices. Cases are spiking around the state and Nevada County is no exception."

She said that the active cases on their county dashboard represented more than 30% of their total cases and that the county is seeing high rates of community transmission. As of Dec. 7, Nevada County had 1,776 total cases and 582 active cases.

"Although it is hard to change our holiday plans, we can begin to lower the increasing impact to our hospitals, businesses and our community by sticking with our household, maintaining at least a six-foot distance from others, and wearing a mask when at work or out in our communities,” she said.

