Did you test positive for COVID-19? If not, here's some reasons why | Health Beat with Brea Love

Researchers are looking into some possibilities of why more than half of the Americans have never tested positive for COVID-19 despite repeated outbreaks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than half of Americans have never tested positive for COVID-19.

That can be difficult to imagine when you look back to the Omicron outbreak or the uptick in cases the U.S. has recently seen.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli explained what might set people who tested negative for COVID-19 apart. She said researchers are looking into some of the possibilities right now.

"The genetic differences in the way that you express the receptor, called the ACE-2 receptor, which is the doorway that the virus uses to get inside the cells. Or, potentially that your first line of defense, your innate immunity, your first set of soldiers are just very strong and that's why you could potentially be exposed and not be infected," Kohli said.

She said sometimes tests don't work well or people could test too early. Also, some people have lower viral loads meaning the virus divides slower and when that happens it doesn't show up on a test too well.

"I think there are more of us around than we realize that may have been infected and don't know it or don't test positive, but time will tell whether somebody is permanently, sort of, immune to getting COVID or not," Kohli said.

Read the full report HERE.

