Have questions about the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave? | Here's everything you need to know

California Democrats announced an agreement to provide two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave to workers. It still needs be signed into law.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Gov. Newsom and the California Legislature announced an agreement to provide two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave to California workers through Sept. 30, 2022.

We have the answers to your frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave, as of the latest proposal. Check back as things change.

Who qualifies for the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave?

Any full-time employee of a company that has 26 or more workers is entitled to 40 hours of COVID-19 supplemental paid leave. However, this paid leave does not cover getting the COVID-19 vaccine or recovering from the side effects of the vaccine.

How do you get an additional 40 hours of paid leave?

In order to be eligible for an additional 40 hours of paid leave, workers must show proof that they or a family member has tested for COVID-19. Employers must pay for and provide the test. If a worker refuses to take a test or show a positive test result, no additional sick leave will be granted.

Is the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave retroactive?

Yes, under the deal negotiated by Gov. Newsom and California Legislature, paid leave will be retroactive to Jan.1, 2022, and extended through Sept. 30, 2022.

How can I apply for the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave?

"The process for an employee to request supplemental paid sick leave to recover from COVID-19 has been to do so through their employer through a written or oral request," Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo said.

Has the legislation been signed by Gov. Newsom yet?

No, not as of January 28th.

"We anticipate a vote to pass the legislation taking place in the immediate weeks as this is a priority for all of us," Assemblymember Carrillo said.

Are those who work for companies with less than 26 workers entitled to 40 hours of paid leave due to COVID-19?

No, unfortunately, the paid sick leave program is only eligible for those working at companies with 26 or more workers. According to the California Budget and Policy Center, because of this, the program leaves out three in 10 workers.

Some information from this story was originally published by CalMatters.