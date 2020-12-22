Curfew extended until all regional stay-at-home orders end | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The state has brought in and deployed more than 500 temporary medical staff members, but it needs a total of 3,000.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's curfew extended

California health officials announced that the state's Limited Stay-At-Home curfew will be extended.

The curfew, which places restrictions on non-essential activities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., first went into effect on Saturday, Nov. 21. The order was originally planned to last for one month, but has now been extended and connected to the regional stay at home order.

The limited stay at home order will now remain in effect until the regional stay at home order has ended for every region of the state. Regional stay at home orders are triggered when a region's ICU capacity falls below 15%.

Four regions of California are currently under the regional stay at home order. San Joaquin Valley, Southern California, Greater Sacramento and the Bay Area. The dates regions will be eligible to exit the regional stay at home order are:

San Joaquin: Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Southern California: Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Greater Sacramento: Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Bay Area: Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

California latest COVID-19 numbers:

As of December 22, 2020, California has 1,925,007 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now at 22,923, with 247 in the last 24 hours.

The ICU capacity in each region is:

Greater Sacramento Region: 15.7% (down from 16.2%)

Bay Area: 13.5% (down from 13.7%)

Northern California: 29.5% (up from 28.7%)

San Joaquin Valley: 0% (static)

Southern California: 0% (static)

California in need of nurses and medical staff:

California is desperately searching for nurses, doctors and other medical staff, perhaps from as far away as Australia, as the coronavirus surge pushes hospitals to the breaking point.

With many of the state’s hospitals running out of capacity to treat the severest cases, the state has brought in and deployed more than 500 temporary medical staff members, but it needs a total of 3,000. The staffing shortage in California comes as a surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. has led to a nationwide demand for contracted medical workers, particularly nurses with critical care expertise.

While the state searches for more help, California has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, overwhelming hospitals in urban centers and rural areas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says a projection model shows California could have 100,000 hospitalizations in the next month. The governor says he’s likely to extend his stay-at-home order for much of the state.

