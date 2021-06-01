State orders hospitals with space to accept patients from others that have run out | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The public health order issued Tuesday could result in patients being shipped to Northern California from Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

The public health order issued Tuesday could result in patients being shipped to Northern California from Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, where 14 counties also were ordered to delay nonessential “and non-life threatening” surgeries.

"“This order helps ensure that patients continue to receive appropriate medical services by better distributing available resources across the state to prevent overwhelming specific hospitals, counties and regions," Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, said in a press release.

The order also requires, "some non-essential and non-life-threatening surgeries to be delayed in counties with 10% or less of ICU capacity under the Regional Stay at Home Order where the regional ICU capacity is at 0%."

For much of the year, California managed to avoid a catastrophe. But now the virus is raging and California remains at or near the top of states with the most new cases per capita.

The crush of patients with the coronavirus is so severe in Los Angeles that they exceeded the normal capacity at one community hospital. The interim chief of operations and nursing at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital said on Tuesday that it had 135 patients with COVID-19 at the hospital that has a capacity of 131 beds. It was treating 215 total patients.

It’s emblematic of the surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County that has overwhelmed medical staff, created a shortage of oxygen and led to a directive to ambulance crews to stop transporting patients they can’t revive in the field.

CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS:

