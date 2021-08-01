State bypasses tough nurse care rules amid virus surge | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

There have been more than 28,000 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals in many areas have no more ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Facing a massive surge in coronavirus cases, California has been issuing waivers allowing hospitals to temporarily bypass the nation's only strict nurse-to-patient ratios.

Nurses say that being forced to take on more patients is pushing them to the brink of burnout and affecting patient care. At least 250 of about 400 hospitals in California have been granted 60-day waivers. They allow ICU nurses to care for three instead of two people and emergency room nurses to oversee six patients instead of three. Nurses in other states have demanded law-mandated ratios like those in California, but so far have failed to get them.

California's massive coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll both on hospitals and those who staff them. Nurses at one hospital in the city of Orange say they are seeing a couple of deaths daily in the COVID-19 wards.

Donna Rottschafer, a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital, says she has seen more people die in recent weeks than in decades of nursing. California on Thursday reported 583 new deaths. There have been more than 28,000 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals in many areas have no more ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Officials say they are worried that holiday gatherings could swell the hospital population further in the next few weeks. The California Hospital Association says the state is moving too slowly to find ways to handle so many cases. State officials counter that moves made this week to limit nonessential surgeries and transfer patients to hospitals with more available beds will save lives.

CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9