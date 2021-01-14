Counties beg for vaccine as eligibility expands | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

California received more than 2.4 million vaccine doses but only a third of them have been used. The state aims to administer 1.5 million doses by Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California counties begged for more coronavirus vaccine as the state added a potential 4 million people to those eligible for the sought-after doses.

State public health officials followed federal guidance Wednesday by announcing that people 65 and older could now get it. But Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous with 10 million residents and an epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, says it can't do that before inoculating some 800,000 health care workers first.

California received more than 2.4 million vaccine doses but only a third of them have been used. The state aims to administer 1.5 million doses by Friday.

Roseville High School temporarily suspends in-person learning due to staff members in quarantine

Just one week after returning to a full-time in-person learning model, Roseville High School is temporarily going back to distanced learning due to dozens of staffers under quarantine due to exposure to positive coronavirus cases on campus.

Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, 17 students and one staffer tested positive, according to the data from the Roseville Joint Union High School District. In a letter to parents Wednesday, administrators said 18 teachers, two support staff, seven custodial staff, two paraeducators, and one wellness intern are under quarantine. The school does not have the resources to provide in-person supervision, according to administrators. Students will be moving to a distance learning model through Jan. 22 and are scheduled to return to campus on Jan. 25.

CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9